Chiefs Declining Kadarius Toney's Fifth-Year Option Was a No-Brainer Move
Just months ago, there were questions about whether Kadarius Toney would still be with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL offseason. The former first-round pick is still on the roster, although the club took an expected measure on Thursday to ensure that it won't be responsible for a hefty chunk of change in 2025.
Kansas City declined Toney's fifth-year option this week. Had the franchise picked it up at Thursday's deadline, Toney would be earning $14.3 million in fully guaranteed money a year from now.
It's a move just about anyone could've predicted. With it becoming official, though, it keeps Toney trekking along a path of having a downright critical next handful of months. What he does or doesn't accomplish moving forward with the Chiefs will shape the rest of his football career.
The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has done anything but justify that slot in the years since. After one-and-a-half tumultuous campaigns with the New York Giants, Kansas City acquired him via trade to see if a change of scenery would help. While Toney flashed during his first run with the Chiefs, he couldn't stay on the field or put things together consistently.
To say last year was a step back would be an understatement. In 13 games, Toney hauled in 27 passes but amassed just 169 yards and a lone touchdown. Drops, injuries and not being on the same page with quarterback Patrick Mahomes cost him reps. The player some labeled wideout No. 1 before the season fell from grace and didn't participate in the postseason.
Despite that and despite the aforementioned option being declined, the Chiefs aren't losing total faith in Toney. Speaking to the media just last month, general manager Brett Veach referred to Toney as perhaps the team's "most talented wideout." Toney staying healthy is his main concern, as it is for most.
"I think if he can do that, he can really do a lot of great things in this offense," Veach said. "There's a lot of speculation about KT, but I don't think we ever stopped believing in him. People around the building like him. It's the injury bug — hopefully he gets some luck on his side and he can stay healthy and be the player he was in Florida and the player we've seen in spurts here. Just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy."
With just the 2024-25 season left on his rookie deal, Toney will count for $2.5M against the Chiefs' salary cap. Trading or cutting him right now or post-June 1 doesn't exactly help the organization a ton. The fact that he's stuck around following the start of free agency likely means Kansas City will give him a chance to keep his roster spot during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason.
The absence of an option guarantee and a sizable increase in pay confirms what everyone already knew. This is a massive, career-defining stretch for Toney. If he fails to make an impact in 2024 and hits free agency in 2025, he'll be lucky to make the one-year option value over the next six or seven seasons combined. The Chiefs forgoing this opportunity is a not-so-friendly but entirely anticipated reminder of that.