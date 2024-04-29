Chiefs Offseason Schedule: What's Next for KC After 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially a thing of the past, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be putting pen to paper with their draftees as soon as possible. In the meantime, it's never a bad idea to consider what's in store for the reigning back-to-back champs.
The month of May is a busy one for all NFL clubs, even as the "down period" of the offseason sets in. May and June are notorious for limited activity outside of a minor second wave for free agency. As teams get ready for the ensuing season, workouts will ramp up and clubs eventually set their sights on July's training camp stretch.
What does Kansas City have coming down the pike? Let's take a look.
May: Option deadline, rookie minicamp, schedule release, OTAs begin
The final deadline for all 32 teams to pick up players' fifth-year options is May 2. The Chiefs don't have to worry about that, however, as they didn't have a first-round pick back in 2021. Edit: Kadarius Toney, who was acquired via trade in 2022, did have a fifth-year option but it was declined.
Now that the draft has passed and undrafted free agent signings are rolling in, invites to rookie minicamp are also being sent out. Teams have the option of choosing between May 3-6 or May 10-13 for that. Around this time, the 2024 NFL regular season schedule is also expected to be released. The league has confirmed a May launch period, although no specific date has been set as of the publishing of this article.
Organized team activities, or OTAs, also begin for the Chiefs in May. This commences Phase Three of the offseason program with 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills being permitted (no live contact). Kansas City's first two sets of OTA dates are on May 20-22 and May 28-30.
June: OTAs continue, mandatory Chiefs minicamp
OTAs pick right back up to start the month of June, as Kansas City is back for workouts from June 4-7 to round out its 10-day allotted period. At the end of OTAs, there will be no shortage of buzz surrounding players who are either new to the team or are seeking bounce-back efforts in 2024-25.
Under Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, all 32 teams can hold one mandatory veteran minicamp during the offseason. This must take place during Phase Three of the program. For Kansas City, the mandatory minicamp dates will be from June 11-13. Last offseason, fines for missing mandatory minicamp were $16,459 for day one, $32,920 for day two and $49,374 for day three.
July: Training camp kicks off
Kansas City doesn't have anyone playing under the franchise tag this year, so the typical mid-July cutoff for the negotiating window won't apply to them.
Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO, is back for another year on campus. With that said, exact dates and times for practices haven't been set just yet. Last summer, July 23 was the first practice open to the public for a team autograph session.