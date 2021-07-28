Sports Illustrated home
Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells for $4.3 Million, Shatters Sales Record

An autographed one-of-one rookie card from Mahomes sold for $4.3 million in a private sale, shattering the all-time sales record for a football card.
Author:
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to break records, even when he doesn't have to do it himself.

On Wednesday morning, PWCC Marketplace announced the sale of a specific Patrick Mahomes rookie card that sold for a whopping $4.3 million, setting a new record for the most expensive football card ever sold.

The card is graded as an 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett and it's no ordinary rookie card. It's a 2017 National Treasures card featuring the NFL shield patch from the front of a Mahomes-worn jersey and signed by the superstar quarterback. The card is also a one-of-one, meaning that no other card exactly like this exists anywhere else in the world.

This Mahomes one-of-one breaks the all-time sales record for a football card by more than $1 million, surpassing a Tom Brady rookie card that sold for $3.1 million in March. Brady had actually set the last three top football card sales records before being topped by Mahomes. 

"The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art and we are honored to add this card to our collection," said LJ's Card Shop, via PWCC Marketplace.

Mahomes shared his own reaction to the record-breaking card, simply tweeting "My goodness" followed up by a mind-blown emoji.

Former Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz got in on the action, poking fun of the then-rookie Mahomes for getting "that pre photo shoot [sic] pump in." 

Read More: Football to Fútbol: Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, bookmark Arrowhead Report and follow @SIChiefs and @jbbrisco on Twitter. Prefer Facebook? Like the Chiefs Nation Facebook page for the latest Chiefs news and analysis.

Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals to a teammate during the first half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
