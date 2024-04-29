Report: Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension
UPDATE: Since Rapoport's initial report of an "extension," phrasing regarding the context of Kelce's contract varied. Multiple reporters alluded to a 2027 run-through end date for the deal, although Kelce and others implied an adjustment in practicality.
After initially confirming an extension through 2027, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated clarified to a "raise" that runs through 2025. The deal will see Kelce get $4M more in 2024 and "early vesting to guarantees next year."
The original story picks up, in full, below.
During the 2023-24 season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the NFL world by storm by seeing his already impressive popularity rise to flat-out superstardom. Fresh off another quality season and his third Super Bowl win, he's locked in with Kansas City on a new contract.
Per a Monday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. The deal will make Kelce the NFL's "highest-paid tight end," according to Rapoport and was negotiated by Kelce's agent Mike Simon.
Under his previous contract, Kelce was tied to Kansas City through the end of the 2025 campaign. Carrying cap numbers of approximately $15.5 million and $19.8M for 2024 and 2025, the 34-year-old was already set to make some serious bank. With that said, his average annual contract value of $14.3M ranked fourth in the league at the tight end position.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Kelce's updated contract makes his two previously remaining years carry a combined $34.25M in money. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal includes $17M in fully guaranteed money for 2024 and "most of next year guaranteed on day 3 of the new league year in mid March."
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports notes that Kelce's deal is "what many expect to be his final contract to end his career in K.C." Some speculated during an injury-filled 2023 whether Kelce's time with the Chiefs could come to a close. The exact opposite is confirmed with this new deal.
Back in January, Kelce addressed retirement talk during a pre-playoff weekly press conference in Kansas City.
"Do you guys think about retirement?" Kelce asked. "Am I the only one in this boat, or is anybody else in this thing? Whoever's not thinking about stuff down the road, I blame you. I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."
Playing in 15 regular-season games this past year, Kelce hauled in 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. It was a decline from his previous performances, but the future Hall of Fame tight end upped his game during the playoffs. In four postseason contests, Kelce turned back the clock by catching 32 passes for 355 yards and three scores. With better surrounding talent on offense now, the Chiefs' hope is that Kelce can continue to find ways to fight off Father Time.