KC Chiefs WR Rashee Rice 'Under Investigation' for Alleged Incident at Dallas Nightclub
Since the Kansas City Chiefs started their offseason, wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons stemming from off-field developments. The 2023 second-round pick is already facing eight charges following his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas in March, and a new report indicates that a different incident could be on the radar as well.
According to news station WFAA, Rice is "under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas" earlier this week. In their since-corrected tweet, WFAA has clarified that the alleged occurrence took place "early Monday morning" instead of the originally listed Monday night.
"Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas early Monday, police sources say," the report begins. "Dallas police sources say officers are interviewing witnesses about the incident that allegedly happened Monday at 609 N. Harwood Street, which is the address of Lit Kitchen."
Just last month, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rice could face "at least a multi-game suspension" for the aforementioned vehicle accident in Texas. Head coach Andy Reid said Kansas City will let the "law enforcement part of it to take place" and respond accordingly. Near the end of April's 2024 NFL Draft, team Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about Rice's situation.
"Certainly, I'm very disappointed with the situation with Rashee and how that's unfolded," Hunt said. "It is an active legal case, so I can't really comment on it further than that. He is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think [head coach] Andy [Reid] mentioned that we'll just evaluate that as we go forward."
In 16 regular-season games this past campaign, Rice broke out with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. The No. 55 overall selection in the draft emerged as a major contributor to the Chiefs' offense, providing quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a stable target at the receiver spot.
Arrowhead Report on SI.com will provide additional updates on this developing story as needed.