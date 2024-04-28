Roger Goodell Discusses Potential Rashee Rice Suspension, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt 'Disappointed with the Situation'
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the middle of one of the biggest stories of the 2024 NFL offseason due to his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas in late March. Rice, 23, is facing eight felony charges in the case after admitting to driving one of the vehicles involved in the wreck. This week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt both made their first public comments on Rice's status with the team and the league.
Mike Greenberg of ESPN sat down with Goodell at the NFL Draft and asked the commissioner how the Chiefs and the NFL are handling Rice's situation.
"Well, first, we allow the legal process to move through," Goodell said. "We obviously are following it closely, and as soon as they’re done with the process, we will be engaged and be prepared to look at that under all of our personal conduct policies."
On Saturday, Hunt spoke to the media in the midst of the third day of the NFL Draft. Hunt was asked how comfortable he is with Rice's status with the Chiefs amid the ongoing investigation surrounding Rice and his legal issues.
"Certainly, I'm very disappointed with the situation with Rashee and how that's unfolded," Hunt said. "It is an active legal case, so I can't really comment on it further than that. He is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think [head coach] Andy [Reid] mentioned that we'll just evaluate that as we go forward."
On April 22, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rice "is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension."