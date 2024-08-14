Kingsley Suamataia Discusses NFL Debut – Has He Already Won the Left Tackle Job?
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded up and drafted BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team's left tackle battle officially began. When the Chiefs declined to re-sign veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, choosing instead to let Suamataia battle second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris for the job, the rookie got closer to winning the job. Now, after one preseason game, is the Chiefs' starting O-line settled? Taking a look at Suamataia's usage begins to answer that question.
Before getting to Suamataia's snap count, let's start with his performance in his first exhibition action. After starting and playing just one drive in his preseason NFL debut, Suamataia spoke to the media at Chiefs training camp on Tuesday and was asked how he'd evaluate his first game.
"It went good," Suamataia said. "I went against one of the best pass-rushers in the league, Josh [Hines]-Allen, but he's a dog. I've watched him since I was in college and high school, so it was a great experience to get to, you know, 'I went against this guy, I belong here, I can play with these guys.' I can't wait for Detroit now. Just on to the next game now."
Asked about how he's grown more comfortable with his position over the course of the Chiefs' offseason activities and a nearly completed training camp, Suamataia highlighted the mental side of his first NFL preseason.
"Just staying in the playbook," Suamataia said. "Day-in and day-out, you can never study too much. Just making it a habit of mine, right before I go to bed, right as I wake up, just having that refresh in my mind so I can just go out there and play loose and free."
From the coach's perspective, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked on Tuesday how he feels about Suamataia's progress throughout his first NFL training camp and brief game appearance.
"I like where he's at," Nagy said. "It's gonna be growth with him every day. Being able to get some pads, put the lights on and let him get some reps like we had last week in the preseason game, it's only gonna make him better. Reps are invaluable for him right now, being able to understand the speed. And then, more than anything on the offensive line, sometimes this doesn't get talked about enough, is the communication process between those guys that go on from the center to the tackles, and then being able to execute."
Has Suamataia already locked up the starting left tackle position?
Let's return to Suamataia's single series of action in Jacksonville. Suamataia played six total snaps, all with the first-team offense. Those were the same six snaps played by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jawaan Taylor, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith — other clear-cut starters. That fact is more impactful than any of Suamataia's individual plays. Even with Morris sidelined for Saturday's game, the Chiefs thought Suamataia's health was more important than the "invaluable" reps Nagy referenced.
Ultimately, Nagy's comments about Suamataia's development seem mostly true, with that one bit of coach-speak that is betrayed by the snap count. Experience will be enormous for Suamataia's NFL future, but in his first game, he didn't get reps — he got the starter treatment.