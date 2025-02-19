NFL HOFer Peyton Mannings Sounds Off on Chiefs TE Kelce's Retirement Decision
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One decision that is out of the Chiefs hands is whether future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is going to play in 2025 or retire. Kelce will not have a lot of time to think about his decision because the Chiefs only gave him until mid-March to make his decision.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently had something to say about Kelce potentially retiring and calling it a career.
"So, the last thing you want to do is say ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now," Manning said ahead of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special. "Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then."
"Manning emphasized that Kelce should not make a rushed decision coming off an emotional Super Bowl loss," said sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed. "Manning retired following the Denver Broncos victory in Super Bowl 50. However, even after a win, Manning did not officially announce retirement until later. Kelec will one day join Manning in Canton, but Manning hopes it's after one more season of play."
"I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s gonna be something that it’s a wholehearted decision...It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.