NFL Insider Reveals Chiefs Claimed Two More Players Off Waivers, Paints Concerning Picture of Cornerback Position
The Kansas City Chiefs were awarded one waiver claim following the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline, adding former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott. According to a new report, however, the Chiefs were aggressive with their attempts to address their cornerback position.
Field Yates of ESPN tweeted that the Chiefs also put waiver claims on cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Samuel Womack, who ended up being awarded to the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Yates said Bartholomew was the most-claimed player on waivers, with four teams submitting claims for his services, while three teams submitted a claim for Womack.
What does this mean for the current state of the Chiefs' secondary?
The Chiefs' all-in approach to adding a cornerback before the season seems to emphasize one of the more underrated storylines of the preseason: the Chiefs don't seem happy with their cornerback group.
The Chiefs waived cornerback Nic Jones after adding Scott, and the team didn't even bring their own 2024 sixth-round pick, cornerback Kamal Hadden, back to their practice squad after waiving the rookie. Cornerback Keith Taylor was the only corner placed on the Chiefs' initial practice squad, though Jones is likely to return if he is not claimed by another team.
There were jobs to be won for players like Hadden, Taylor, Kelvin Joseph and others, but the Chiefs even struggled to get a solid evaluation of their second and third cornerbacks throughout training camp due to ongoing injury issues. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the team wasn't ready to name a second cornerback on August 20.
"It's making it really difficult to decide which way to go," Spagnuolo said at training camp before KC's preseason finale. "We got one more game, some of these guys will play that are still fighting for jobs, but we can't say that there's a starting 'other corner' right now, in all honesty."