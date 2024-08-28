Arrowhead Report

Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad Tracker: How Will KC Fill Out 2024 Roster?

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' cutdown decisions to reach the team's initial 53-man roster, it's time for KC to build up their practice squad for the 2024 season.

Joshua Brisco, Jordan Foote

Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit (9) runs the ball during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit (9) runs the ball during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs' initial 53-man roster has been set ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Now, the Chiefs' front office turns its attention to the team's practice squad as the reigning back-to-back champions look to retain some training camp favorites while exploring the rest of the league's cutdown casualties for a chance to bolster their depth.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 practice squad signings

QB Bailey Zappe

There's a new quarterback in Kansas City, as the team is reportedly signing former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz. After an up-and-down preseason from third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and fourth-stringer Ian Book, head coach Andy Reid appears to have a new potential developmental quarterback.
WR Justyn Ross

After what was surely a disappointing end to his offseason progress, wide receiver Justyn Ross was waived after KC acquired veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shortly before cuts were due. Now, Ross returns to KC's practice squad, according to Schultz.

WR Nikko Remigio

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio, a preseason fan-favorite and potential special teams weapon, is signing to the Chiefs' practice squad, according to Sam McDowell.

S Deon Bush

The Chiefs are bringing veteran safety Deon Bush back on their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Bush, 31, appeared in 16 games for KC in 2022 and six in 2023, in addition to all seven of the Chiefs' playoff games in those two years. Bush was also released and signed to the practice squad during last season's cutdowns before being elevated multiple times and getting an active-roster deal again in December.

RB Emani Bailey

Former Louisiana and TCU halfback Emani Bailey is returning to Kansas City on a practice squad basis, according to Aaron Wilson. Bailey went undrafted earlier this year after rushing for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign. He logged 10 carries for 29 yards during the preseason for the Chiefs.

What you need to know about NFL practice squads

The Chiefs can carry up to 17 players on their practice squad, with several key limitations.

Every team is given the opportunity to carry one designated player from the league's International Pathway Program. For the Chiefs, that player is Nigerian offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, who is entering his second year with the team. He would be the team's "17th" practice squad member. This exemption would not apply to Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who would need to occupy a regular practice squad spot.

In total, NFL practice squads can include up to six veterans (players with unlimited accrued seasons), up to four players with no more than two accrued seasons, and one IPP player. The remaining six spots are limited to rookies or players with fewer than nine games of regular-season experience.

