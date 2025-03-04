NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Add On to Their Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs have to wait for most of the first round to make their selection. With the 31st pick, they have to hope that a prospect they like falls to them, or they could trade up as well. After losing the Super Bowl, they have to add someone that can contribute to this team and is ready to compete.
Lance Zierlein is a draft analyst who works for the NFL, and he recently published his mock draft after the results from the NFL combine. He believes the Chiefs should add on to their defense by drafting Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.
"Scourton has good size and toughness, plus the ability to make plays on all three downs as a dual-phase edge".
In 2024, Scourton had 37 total tackles with five sacks and two passes defended, as well as a forced fumble. His numbers aren't as impressive as they were in his last year spent with Purdue, as in the 2023 season, he had 50 total tackles and ten sacks.
He's displayed how much of a game-wrecker he can be, and the hope is that this draft pick results in an eventual Chris Jones replacement. Jones has been dominant for the Chiefs for a long time and has played a huge role in why they've been so successful.
Last year was his worst statistical season since he was a rookie. He'll be 31 by next season, and although his extension is just starting to hit, it's never too early to look for someone who could eventually take his spot.
Additionally, even if the plan isn't to replace Jones with Scourton, he could serve as a mentor and possibly create a duo that would run through offensive lines with ease. If Scourton works out, they could even look to trade Jones for additional assets if they feel he isn't contributing much anymore.
It's not like with the 31st pick, they have a lot of wiggle room with who they select; it should be the best talent available. If that means selecting Scourton, I don't think Chiefs Kingdom would be too upset, as any premier talent around Patrick Mahomes should always be the priority.
However, their glaring weakness and why they weren't able to win three Super Bowls consecutively is their offensive line. That should be their priority in the first round of the draft. After that, they can target running backs or tight ends.
