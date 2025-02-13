One Play Proves Narrative of Chiefs, Refs Categorically False
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
All last season the Chiefs were getting heat from many fans all over the league for the NFL referees supposedly to be on their sides during their games. Some even went as far as calling the National Football League rigged and scripted and that they wanted the Chiefs to win it all again and make history.
That was far from the case in last Sunday's Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs were on the wrong side of the referees after they clearly missed obvious calls.
"After Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams forced the Chiefs quarterback to fumble during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter applied a two-handed slam to Mahomes’s facemask, sending him violently to the ground. No flag was thrown," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"It’s odd that Torbert, who has primary authority over quarterback contact and was looking right at the hit, missed it. Especially since the rulebook expressly requires the flag to be thrown, even if the official is in doubt about whether roughing occurred."
"And it’s another reason why replay assist should be replaced (or at least supplemented) by a member of the officiating crew providing real-time assistance to the on-field officials, based on every image generated during the broadcast."
The Chiefs did not finish the season like they wanted to and those plays did not impact the final score. Now the Chiefs will have to regroup and get things in order this offseason.
