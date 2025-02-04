Roger Goodell Slams 'Ridiculous' Conspiracy on Refs Favoring Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game, which: and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game,, it is going to be a fun one to watch.
The Chiefs have faced backlast all season long because of the NFL officials. Many people and fans are believing that the NFL is script and that they want the Chiefs to make history. That is the only reason the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl once again some fans think.
They think that when the Chiefs are playing, the NFL refs only give the Chiefs all the calls and that they are doing that because the NFL is telling them to.
When asked at Monday's Super Bowl Media session, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the theory ridiculous.
"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script right, that I write a script and I have the script for the entire season," said Goodell. "Listen you know what I think from a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life as you say, it is not your theory but it is out there."
"Nobody wants it to be their theory. I understand that. I think it reflects a lot of the fans passion. And I think it is also important for us of how important officiating is. I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. That is a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, you know it is something that we always have to continue to work on."