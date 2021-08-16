FIRST LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Announces First Signature Shoe with Adidas

Sports Illustrated home
Patrick Mahomes Announces First Signature Shoe with Adidas

According to Mahomes's announcement, the new shoe is set to debut on August 23, bringing the quarterback's first signature shoe to the market.
After months of speculation, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has announced his first signature shoe with Adidas. The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX appears to be set to drop on August 23, according to Mahomes's announcement tweet.

"I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid," Mahomes tweeted. "Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe."

Mahomes and Adidas previously launched two Mahomes-inspired Adidas Ultraboost shoes, with one with ties to his hometown and the second adorned in MVP gold. The signature shoe, however, is another large step towards Mahomes and Adidas growing Mahomes's brand internationally and adding another accolade to Mahomes's resumé — and his closet.

Mahomes's signature shoe comes shortly after his official logo was announced, also in collaboration with Adidas.

The "PM" logo first made headlines in April when it was leaked through a trademark filing, bringing mixed reviews. The logo appears on the new signature shoe and will also appear on Mahomes's apparel line with Adidas.

What do you think of Patrick Mahomes's first signature shoe? Will you be picking up a pair? Tweet your thoughts @SIChiefs on Twitter or by joining the Chiefs Nation Facebook page.

Mar 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) alongside teammate Travis Kelce in a suite during the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
