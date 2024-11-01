Patrick Mahomes Discusses Potential WNBA Expansion to Kansas City
Kansas City appears to be in contention to land a WNBA expansion team, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to help the city make a push to bring professional basketball to KC.
As the WNBA expands to 13 teams in 2025 and 15 for the 2026 season, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously said she was "pretty confident" the league would have 16 teams by the 2028 season.
On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the ownership group of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes as co-owners alongside Angie and Chris Long, have met with the WNBA and are "in contention to bring the league's next franchise to Kansas City." While Mahomes holds ownership stakes in the Current, Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, helping bring a brand-new WNBA franchise to KC would be another level of accomplishment for the Mahomes family.
On Thursday, Patrick discussed his role in the expansion pursuit and what it would mean to make Kansas City the location of the next WNBA franchise.
"Obviously, we want to get basketball to Kansas City in general, and the WNBA and the success that they've had this last season, these last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer to try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City, to this fan base," Mahomes said. "You see it if you talk about University of Kansas basketball, the Chiefs, or whatever it is, the city of Kansas City is going to come out and, they're going to fill the stadium. It was cool that we were able to get this women's soccer team here in the Current, and they're going to the playoffs now, and you see the support that they have, so let's try to get a WNBA team in here as well and that same type of ownership group, they've done the Current the right way, and I want to continue to work with them to get take that next step and get a WNBA team here."
Mahomes was then asked why his involvement with other (and new) sports franchises in Kansas City has been important to him over the course of his time in KC.
"Just because Kansas City is such a great place for me," Mahomes said. "It's a place that I call home, it's a place that I built a house at and that I'll be for a long, long time. I think being involved in the community as much as possible, and I love sports, I know how much the city loves sports, so let's bring as many sports in here and showcase how great Kansas City is, not only as a city, but the people that are in the city as well."