Patrick Mahomes Gets Brutally Honest About Chiefs' Shortcomings
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the standard of success in the National Football League over the last three seasons. The Chiefs have gone 40-11 over the past three regular seasons, nearly becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Still, their quest for history came up short, in embarrassing fashion, as they were blown out in this year's Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the Chiefs will likely be right in the thick of the playoff hunt next season and will likely make a deep playoff run that could include another Super Bowl appearance, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted that the team's two Super Bowl losses stick with him as much as their Super Bowl wins do, if not more.
“Both [losses] sucked,” Mahomes said. “There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world. They’ll stick with you for the rest of your career. These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career because you only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on these, and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”
“I threw a pick-six, and I threw a pick that they returned to the five-yard line, and they scored immediately after,” Mahomes added. “When you give the team 14 points, especially a really good football team, a Super Bowl football team, then not a lot of good things happen.
The veteran quarterback also noted that he could have done better in both of the Chiefs' Super Bowl losses. Mahomes took responsibility for his role in the team's shortcomings.
“I put us in a bad spot. Even though we put up some stats at the end of the game, those stats didn’t really matter because I’d already kind of lost the momentum for this entire team. I have to be better at not turning it over whenever it’s not going my way, trusting my defense, trusting the rest of my team to get those stops until I can figure out what we need to do as an offense," Mahomes said.
