Patrick Mahomes Named 2024 ESPY Winner for Best NFL Player
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue the quiet period of their offseason, there's a bit of buzz this week centered around the club's accomplishments during the 2023-24 season.
This time, the hype goes to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Late last month, it was announced that Mahomes and Kansas City were nominated for multiple awards at the 2024 ESPYS. In addition to being up for the Best Athlete (Men's Sports) award, Mahomes was listed as a candidate for Best NFL Player.
A Wednesday edition of NFL Live revealed one of the summer's winners. Almost exactly a year after his previous Best NFL Player ESPY was announced, Mahomes was formally named the recipient of this year's award. He beats out Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the distinct honor.
For Mahomes, it's the third time he'll take home the award for Best NFL Player. He did so last July following an excellent 2022-23 campaign, and his breakout 2018-19 season was enough for his first. The three-time Super Bowl champion led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record in his starts last season, completing 67% of his passes and throwing for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns.
While it wasn't the most impressive of statistical efforts from Mahomes, he turned things on down the stretch and was the driving force during Kansas City's championship run. A Super Bowl LVIII triumph over the San Francisco 49ers cemented a Chiefs dynasty, also getting them nominated for the "Best Team" ESPY award again this year.
The 2024 ESPYS, as those before it, will continue its support of The V Foundation. Several key awards related to that and other initiatives are further explained in part of a release below.
"Per tradition, The 2024 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Award, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Award, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service," the release read. "Honorees for each of these awards will be announced later this week. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano."
The ESPYS, presented by Capital One and hosted by Serena Williams, will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. For anyone hoping to pledge their support for potential winners, there's still time. Voting remains open and will close three hours prior to the start of Thursday night's event. Fans can cast their respective votes here.