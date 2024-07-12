Patrick Mahomes Wins 2024 ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete, Andy Reid Accepts Award
Patrick Mahomes is off to the best start to an NFL career in league history, and the two-time MVP winner keeps earning more hardware to prove it. Now, he's ascending to another tier and joining the company of other all-time great athletes across all of sports.
On Thursday night, it was announced at the 2024 ESPYS that the Kansas City Chiefs star was named Best Athlete (Men's Sports) for the second consecutive year. Mahomes beat Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani, PGA Tour great Scottie Scheffler and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid for the award. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid accepted the award on Mahomes's behalf.
Mahomes tweeted his gratitude for the award shortly after Reid accepted it on his behalf.
"Incredible athletes across the board in this category," Mahomes wrote. "Blessed and honored to bring home this award again. thanks to the fans and @ESPYS 🙏Big dawg Andy crushed too."
It's a clean sweep for Mahomes this summer, as he was named the recipient of the Best NFL Player award on Wednesday evening. He takes home both individual honors he was up for at the ESPYS. The Chiefs were also nominated for Best Team of the Year.
Earlier this offseason, Mahomes was a member of TIME Magazine's list of 100 most influential people. At the time, he spoke about the importance of legacy and how longevity plays a role in becoming a legend.
“You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes said. “You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before.”
With his second Best Male Athlete triumph in a row, Mahomes joins an exclusive list. He, LeBron James, Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods are the only athletes with more than one of those awards.
Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. In four playoff contests, he tossed another six touchdowns with just one interception. In February, his performance against the San Francisco 49ers was good enough to lock down his third Super Bowl MVP win.
Training camp is right around the corner, and Mahomes will return with yet another pair of accolades on his resume.