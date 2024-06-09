Rashee Rice Comments on Offseason Troubles: Accidents Happen, 'All I Can Do is Mature and Continue to Grow'
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the headlines throughout much of the NFL offseason due to off-the-field issues, most notably his role in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas in late March. Rice is facing eight felony charges in relation to that accident and multiple NFL reporters have indicated that Rice is likely to be suspended for some portion of the 2024 NFL season. On Saturday, Rice delivered his first public comments on his much-discussed offseason.
Rice and fellow Chiefs wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman hosted a youth football camp on Saturday morning where Rice spoke about his offseason issues.
"Being grateful for every day," Rice said, according to FOX 4 Kansas City. "Nothing possible without the grace of God so we just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get. I’ve learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. Accidents and stuff like that happen but all you can do is kind of move forward and walk around being the same person and try to be positive so that everybody could feel your love and your good energy."
In late May, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made similar statements about Rice's offseason and what the second-year wide receiver needs to do to learn from his offseason troubles.
"I think it's not just me, just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes," Mahomes said. "I mean, obviously, that was a big mistake but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn't happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society not only for yourself, but for the people around you. I think he is doing that but right now, we're just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so he can be a great football player, obviously, but we want him to be a great person too."