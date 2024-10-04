Rashee Rice's Next Steps: NFL Insiders Report Latest Plan for Knee Injury Diagnosis

Today on Scoop City!

📺 https://t.co/pij0lrExVg



What will the Chiefs do at WR?

Rashee Rice is on IR and his knee is still swollen. The next step for the receiver will be to test it on the field once the swelling goes down and he will get his knee scoped. Here’s more👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/dk2VpBmNDC