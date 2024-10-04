Rashee Rice's Next Steps: NFL Insiders Report Latest Plan for Knee Injury Diagnosis
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Rashee Rice on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games after suffering a right knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Even though it's been nearly a week since Rice went down, the exact details of his injury remain murky.
On Friday, a pair of NFL insiders shared their perspectives regarding a potential 2024 return for Rice and what KC's next steps are for their No. 1 wide receiver.
Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote on Twitter/X that Rice is "expected to have his knee scoped next week after the swelling goes down" and that there is "fear of ACL damage, and also PCL damage." Breer noted that doctors "will know more after going in and set a plan from there."
Expanding on the Chiefs' latest plan, Dianna Russini of The Athletic discussed what she knows on the "Scoop City" podcast.
"There is hope, though, that he could possibly return," Russini said. "So the knee is a little bit swollen right now because he's banged up from that collision with Patrick Mahomes, but it was explained to me that they're going to test this knee out next week, they're going to have him go out on the field once that swelling goes down, and then eventually they're going to sedate him. They're going to put him under to just arthroscopically take a closer look at that knee. So, obviously the MRI hasn't been clear enough for them to see what the tears are, what the situation is, not that I'm some medical doctor. But it was just explained to me that the hope is they see something in there and it's not that serious, and then maybe he can get back in six weeks. Otherwise, it'll probably be six months because he'll probably need surgery."
Before Rice was officially placed on IR on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid implied that the team retained some hope for good news, but that Rice and the Chiefs still don't know exactly what's going on inside of Rice's right knee.
"I think it's just wait-and-see, is where we're at," Reid said. "For his sake, we're really hoping that things work out for the best, but let's just see where it goes and leave it up to the doctors to see. I'm definitely not a doctor."