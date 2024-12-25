Report: Chiefs DT Chris Jones Status Update for Week 17 vs. Steelers
With Christmas Day officially here, the Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle between two AFC playoff teams. Unfortunately for the reigning Super Bowl champions, they'll likely be doing so without one of their best players.
According to a Wednesday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is "unlikely" to suit up for Week 17's contest.
"Chiefs DT Chris Jones is unlikely to play today vs. Pittsburgh due to his calf injury, per league sources," Schefter wrote. "Jones hurt his calf Saturday vs. the Texans, and a short week leading up to the Christmas Day game makes it challenging heading into pre-game warmups."
Jones, Kansas City's best defensive player, suffered a calf injury late in Week 16's win over the Houston Texans. After experiencing what head coach Andy Reid described as a strained calf, the 30-year-old left the game and didn't return. He then missed the club's only real practice of the week, later being upgraded to limited on the estimated Tuesday injury report. That doesn't seem to be enough for Jones to play on a quick turnaround, probably leaving the Chiefs shorthanded in Pittsburgh.
On Monday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs On SI briefly entertained a world without Jones and how the Chiefs would have to plan around it this week.
With Jones set to miss the only real practice Kansas City has this week, his odds of playing on Wednesday don't seem to be increasing one bit. Without him, the team would rely on Tershawn Wharton and supporting defensive tackle pieces like Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi. Charles Omenihu getting interior reps may also be on the table if Jones doesn't play.
After recording 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 10.5 sacks a season ago, Jones has just five of them in 15 games this season. Despite that, he's played a huge role on defense and has already played 30 more snaps than he did a season ago. Advanced metrics reflect his impact, as Pro Football Focus grades Jones as its No. 2 interior lineman and its top one in pass rush grade. His 74 logged pressures entering Week 17 are the most among all NFL players in their database.
Without Jones, the Chiefs will have their work cut out for them on Wednesday afternoon.