Chiefs News: Updates on Chris Jones, Jawaan Taylor, Jack Cochrane Injuries vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their home turf with an eight-point win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, but not without a few injuries suffered along the way.
Following the club's Week 16 win, head coach Andy Reid broke down the latest for star defensive tackle Chris Jones and several others.
Chris Jones suffers strained calf in Week 16 victory
According to Reid, Jones suffered a strained calf on Saturday. The 30-year-old pass rusher left on the Texans' final offensive possession in the fourth quarter following a third-and-20 incompletion from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Jones generated some pocket penetration on the sequence but exited before Ka'imi Fairbairn's 38-yard field goal. He didn't return to the game after being ruled questionable to return, instead standing on the sideline with a hat on.
Reid says it's too early to determine whether Jones will be available for Wednesday's Christmas Day contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Yeah, it's probably too early to tell right now," Reid said. "We'll just see how he does here. I can't tell you that. He's going to get the MRIs and all that stuff, so I don't have any of that information."
Jawaan Taylor's knee is worth monitoring this week
Late in the third quarter, right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also deemed questionable to return and didn't end up coming back into the game. The Chiefs ran just one last offensive possession without him, ultimately seeing second-year man Wanya Morris serve as a temporary replacement. Kansas City held its own without Taylor, who was a full participant in practice this past week despite carrying a knee designation.
Per Reid, it's a knee strain for Taylor. He didn't indicate whether it was the same knee that was already less than 100% healthy. Reid did, however, praise the job the offensive line did for continuing to adjust.
"Yeah, I thought Wanya did a nice job coming in," Reid said. "I thought Joe (Thuney) did a nice job on the other side, too, having to step in there. (Mike) Caliendo did a nice job there, too, at the guard spot. Wanya, he's gone back to the drawing board and worked on it and is getting better every day. I know I say that, but both of those two young guys are going to be OK. They've been working like crazy to get themselves back where they need to be."
Jack Cochrane has a serious ankle injury; Xavier Worthy escapes Saturday safe
The first quarter wasn't kind to linebacker Jack Cochrane, who got hurt on Fairbairn's first kickoff of the contest. After leaving the game, he was ruled questionable later in the first quarter but got downgraded to out early in the second quarter. Reid said the 25-year-old has an ankle fracture, and it doesn't take too much of a leap to assume that it could potentially end his season. Entering Week 16, Cochrane had played 293 snaps as one of Dave Toub's more trusted special teams pieces.
In better news, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy briefly exited Saturday's game with an ankle injury but was back for the second half. Reid didn't mention him in his injury report, boding well for the first-round pick ahead of Week 17 and beyond.