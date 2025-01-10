Chiefs Have 4 Players Named All-Pros, Patrick Mahomes Gets No Votes
The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro teams have been announced, and the Kansas City Chiefs have first-team representation, along with some surprising absences.
Kicking things off on the offensive side of the ball, the interior offensive line duo of left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey helps headline Kansas City's group. For Thuney, it's the second year in a row that he's soared above the rest of the guard crop as a first-team All-Pro. This is Humphrey's debut on the first-team All-Pro list.
After bouncing back from a serious pectoral injury suffered last January, Thuney has provided stable play at left guard once again. The veteran lineman has even logged snaps at left tackle down the stretch this season, earning the respect of head coach Andy Reid and his teammates in the process. Humphrey, wrapping up his fourth year in the NFL, has more than backed up the hefty contract extension Kansas City signed him to prior to the start of the regular season.
On defense, the Chiefs have a pair of All-Pros as well. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a first-teamer for the third year in a row despite logging just five sacks during the regular season. The 30-year-old remained a force as a pass rusher after inking a huge contract last offseason, and his return from a calf injury will boost Kansas City's hopes in the playoffs.
In the secondary, cornerback Trent McDuffie finished with 30 fewer points than Houston Texans standout Derek Stingley Jr. (the No. 2 corner) and thus made the All-Pro second team after a first-team berth a year ago. McDuffie was also left off voting for the NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, although the aforementioned trio made the cut.
Some notable Kansas City names missed out on being All-Pros this season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tops the group after throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the regular season. Tight end Travis Kelce, too, is out after posting the worst full-season numbers of his career. Kelce got two votes this year, whereas Mahomes didn't log a single one. Right guard Trey Smith, who's expected to command a massive contract in free agency, finished third in right guard voting.
The Chiefs had five players voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, with some noteworthy absences. Humphrey, Jones and Thuney were named starters, while Kelce and Smith were voted in as backups.
The Pro Bowl voting led to Mahomes and McDuffie each missing the cut, instead being named as first alternates. Mahomes was a Pro Bowler in all six of his previous seasons as a starter, while McDuffie has never made a Pro Bowl team despite being named first-team All-Pro in 2023.