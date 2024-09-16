Report: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Has Fractured Fibula, 'Set to Miss Real Time'
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco enjoyed a very solid game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the third-year man exited late in the contest with an injury. Unfortunately for the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's more than just a minor ailment for their promising halfback.
Per a Monday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, initial tests revealed a fractured fibula. The severity of the injury will be revealed with more examination, but Rapoport says Pacheco is "set to miss real time." Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Pacheco will miss "a minimum of four weeks and quite possibly longer."
Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports that Pacheco's fracture is in his ankle, which carries a normal return timeline "around 12 weeks" for a similar injury.
In a separate post on X, Rapoport shared his current understanding of the injury.
"My understanding is he's going to have more tests today to determine if there is associated damage," Rapoport said. "In other words, if there is damage to the ligaments, what needs to happen next and how long he's going to be out. But it is a fracture. Generally, those are four, six weeks, maybe eight weeks. Don't be surprised if Isiah Pacheco is placed on injured reserve."
Following Week 2's win over Cincinnati, head coach Andy Reid didn't have much immediate information on Pacheco's injury.
"The only major injury would be Pacheco, with his ankle," Reid said. "We'll just have to see, he's having some tests done on it now, X-rays, all that stuff, so I don't have anything for you [about] exactly what it is, but he came out with the ankle."
This is undoubtedly a serious blow to the Chiefs' offense. At the time of his departure on Sunday, Pacheco had 19 carries for 90 yards and another five receptions for 21 yards in the passing game. In just two games this year, he's already racked up 41 touches and 189 yards from scrimmage on offense. A season ago, the former seventh-round pick had 935 rushing yards and seven scores during the regular season. He also set career-high marks in receptions (44), receiving yards (244) and receiving touchdowns (2).
While the Chiefs await more clarity on exactly how long Pacheco will miss, they'll likely turn to some combination of Samaje Perine and undrafted rookie free agent Carson Steele. With 2020 first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list and wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown set to potentially miss all of the regular season, the absences are starting to pile up in Kansas City.