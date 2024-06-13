Report: Chiefs Sign Former Big Sky DPOY, Appear to Make Call on Punter Battle
The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up 2024 mandatory minicamp, but general manager Brett Veach is far from done on the transaction front. On Thursday, the reigning Super Bowl champions are reportedly adding to their defensive line room.
Per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Kansas City has signed former Montana defensive tackle Alex Gubner to a contract. Gubner, a redshirt senior in 2023-24, was named to the first team All-America by the AP and was the Big Sky Defensive MVP for his efforts.
According to the Grizzlies' official team football page for Gubner, he was named to four different All-America teams for his final campaign. Appearing in over a dozen games for Montana, he amassed 45 tackles (9.5 for loss) with three sacks. Additionally, he had two pass breakups.
Earlier this week, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest revealed that Gubner was one of four defensive linemen invited to minicamp. Gubner is the lone tryout to sign with the team.
Derrick reports on Thursday that punter Ryan Rehkow was released to free up Gubner's roster spot, signaling that Matt Araiza will be the team's starter in 2024.
What does Alex Gubner's signing mean for the Chiefs' defensive line?
Last week, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis commented on the extreme similarities between this year's Chiefs D-line and the 2023 crew.
"It's been great, going on Year 3 now, it's been awesome just to be able to have more experience under my belt," Karlaftis said. "We have a very similar group of guys defensively and in the defensive line room especially, so it's been great."
Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report on SI.com took a closer look at KC's D-line contenders before the Chiefs added Gubner to the mix.
"Karlaftis isn't exaggerating about the group's similarities," Brisco wrote. "The Chiefs' expected starters and likely backups across the entire defensive line were all on the 2023 Chiefs roster. Along with Karlaftis, defensive ends Charles Omenihu, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, BJ Thompson and Truman Jones all spent '23 in KC. At defensive tackle, Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel, Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell are all returning as well."
The addition of Gubner gives Kansas City yet another body to compete once training camp arrives. Given the expanded 90-man roster for NFL clubs during the offseason, this is a wise pickup for a team that was already flush with defensive line talent.