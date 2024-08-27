Report: Chiefs Waive Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit – What's Next for His NFL Career?
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly decided that Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit will not make the team's initial 53-man roster in his rookie season. Is that the end of the road for Rees-Zammit's attempt to make it in the National Football League? Not so fast.
Rees-Zammit is among the Chiefs players who are receiving bad news regarding their 53-man roster status on Tuesday, but barring any surprising developments, his time in Kansas City should be far from over.
While Rees-Zammit is subject to the waiver process, it's hard to imagine another NFL squad claiming him to their 53-man roster, considering his learning curve and the ups and downs he exhibited throughout training camp and the preseason. Assuming KC remains invested in his football potential, Rees-Zammit should be an obvious member of the Chiefs' practice squad. Rees-Zammit would take up a typical rookie practice squad spot, as KC's designated International Pathway Program player exemption was designated for Nigerian offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick again this season. With Godrick's exemption, KC would have a 17-player practice squad to fill.
Rees-Zammit's "failure" to make the initial roster should also be viewed with the proper context. He joined the back-to-back Super Bowl champions with zero games of organized football experience. Even given his physical tools, Rees-Zammit had an outrageous learning curve ahead of him when he joined the team. While he did show some positive traits during the preseason, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI identified the clearest sign that Rees-Zammit was always more likely to continue developing on the practice squad.
"Finishing his month with six carries for 22 yards and one reception for three yards in total, the Wales product did a little bit of everything," Foote wrote. "That's exactly what it was, however: a little bit. Based on his workload and production over the past few weeks, Rees-Zammit seems destined for the practice squad as a rookie."
It's far too early to discount Rees-Zammit's NFL potential, despite the fact that he wasn't able to force his way on to the field against a roster full of players who have spent years playing the sport at a high level. The Chiefs gave him a chance to make the roster and to earn valuable reps in camp and preseason games. Now, both KC and LRZ should focus on the long-term plan, potentially giving Rees-Zammit a chance to contribute on special teams later this season if opportunities arise. Even if he doesn't see the field in 2024, his crossover campaign would have another chance to catch the eye of the NFL next preseason.