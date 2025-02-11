What Went Wrong for the Chiefs in Super Bowl Loss to Eagles?
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX with a chance to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, which would have made them the first organization in National Football League history to do so. It would have also solidified Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' spot next to Tom Brady as arguably the best quarterback ever.
Instead, neither would happen, as the Chiefs would lose embarrassingly. The Chiefs entered the game as the two-time defending champions, known for scoring points at will over the past few seasons. However, that could not be further from the case, as the Chiefs did not score a single point until they were down by more than 30 points.
What happened in New Orleans was shocking, as the Chiefs looked lifeless for nearly the entire game. Nick Shook of NFL.com noted what went wrong for the Chiefs Sunday against the Eagles.
"On paper, the Eagles had the more talented roster, but the Chiefs' history of success and the existence of Patrick Mahomes required everyone take them seriously," Shook said. "History mattered, too. Kansas City rode the wave of having a chance to become the first team to three-peat in NFL history all the way to New Orleans, increasing the significance of an already massive game. In the end, the talent difference won out for the opposition."
"Because of the presence of some highly paid stalwarts (Mahomes, Travis Kelce, etc), Kansas City has been forced to cut corners with their roster," Shook said. "The Chiefs tried to address left tackle with a combination of a rookie and a veteran, and both struggled so mightily, they ended up sliding an elite guard in [Joe] Thuney out to tackle just to settle the group.
"That weakness -- plus an inability to generate pressure without blitzing and their reliance on a cobbled-together receiving corps -- ended up being the obvious difference. It didn't help that Mahomes wasn't sharp for much of this game, but it was clear how much personnel mattered, and while GM Brett Veach deserves the credit he's received for keeping the Chiefs competitive for the last decade, his roster risks burned Kansas City on Sunday. Don't be surprised if Veach operates accordingly in the offseason."
