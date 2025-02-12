The Chiefs' Most Pressing Needs Heading Into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have weaknesses that often get overlooked because of the greatness of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and they win more times than not. Winning cures everything, and helps a team look past flaws that could be fatal is exposed and attacked.
That is what happened Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' defensive line dominated the Chiefs' offensive line in a way that proved not only does the Chiefs' offensive line need work, but it needs a lot of work this offseason.
Ryan Young of CBS Sports analyzed the most pressing needs of every team this offseason. Following their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Young believes the Chiefs' most significant need was on full display during their Super Bowl loss on Sunday.
"Let’s start with the offensive line, which looked horrendous in the Super Bowl," Young said. "The Eagles were all over Patrick Mahomes throughout the contest, yet Philadelphia didn’t blitz him once on his 42 dropbacks. After using the draft to help here, the Chiefs should find a way to either get Smith to stay — which isn't likely — or bring in help via free agency."
As bad as the Chiefs offensive line may have played on Sunday, Young noted the Chiefs could also use help in another area they have seemingly overlooked over the past few seasons.
"Again, the Chiefs need options for Mahomes. He hasn't had a true No. 1 wide receiver since Tyreek Hill left after the 2021 season," Young said. "Bringing in a veteran WR whom the Chiefs can count on week in and week out — especially if Kelce walks away — would do wonders for the organization. Having to bounce between wide receivers the past several seasons, albeit for various reasons, isn’t going to keep working. They need a long-term play to help one of the best quarterbacks in the league."
The Chiefs are still among the best teams and most well-respected organizations in the National Football League. However, like any other team that does not win the Super Bowl, the Chiefs must go back to the drawing board to try and come back stronger next season.
