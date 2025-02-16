How Patrick Mahomes Can Come Back Stronger Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the National Football League on their roster. While some around the league may have Chiefs and Mahomes fatigue, there is no denying that Mahomes is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, if not the best. Still, the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles could propel the Chiefs to even more sustained success over the next few years.
However, for that to happen, the Chiefs must find a way to surround Mahomes with more talent on the offensive line and at the skill positions on offense. Mahomes' unique skill set has allowed him to mask many of the team's roster shortcomings, but the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles proved that would only work for so long and only against teams worse than the Chiefs.
The Chiefs' roster will likely look different next season, but Mahomes' constant presence makes them an ever-present threat to win the Super Bowl. Kalyn Kahler of ESPN believes a disappointing end to the season will motivate Mahomes next season and that he will win next season's regular season Most Valuable Player award.
"After losing to the Eagles, Mahomes said his two Super Bowl losses motivate him more than anything else," Kahler said. "I've talked with his personal trainer, who saw firsthand how the first loss changed Mahomes, and based on that, I expect Mahomes to return with a new level of focus and determination behind an improved offensive line."
Seth Walder of ESPN agreed with Kahler's prediction that Mahomes would add to his collection of regular season MVP awards. "When in doubt, give me the best quarterback on the planet," Walder said. "Even as his numbers have dipped over the past couple of years, he has remained elite on third down. I suspect the Chiefs will spend the offseason figuring out how they can get more out of early downs, which would help Mahomes' numbers rebound."
The Chiefs must make a number of roster changes and additions to remain competitive next season. Assuming they do, Mahomes could win his third MVP trophy, adding to an already illustrious career.
