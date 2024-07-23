Report: No Surprise if Justin Reid Misses 'Majority' of Camp with Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs already have plenty to figure out in the secondary, even with so many of the same players returning for the 2024 season. Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt are shuffling pieces around left and right, which should continue as safety Justin Reid sits out of training camp.
Reid was placed on the non-football injury list when veterans reported to the Missouri Western State University campus on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the club said he was day-to-day with a quad ailment. Reid, who's entering his third year with the Chiefs, has yet to practice at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Contrary to the "day-by-day" description head coach Andy Reid portrayed following practice on Sunday, Reid's injury could be more significant. On a live Tuesday edition of "Only Weird Games" on KC Sports Network, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported some additional information.
"Justin Reid will be fine," Taylor said. "I've seen that there's some speculation that he might not be ready for the September 5 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. I'm not willing to go that far, I don't think the team is willing to go that far. But if he misses the majority of training camp, it wouldn't shock me based on my understanding, based on his years of experience. This is not his first year in the system, of course, so they don't need to rush him."
Taylor said the injury is "relatively recent," as the veteran was previously healthy for mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.
The Taylor information comes a day after Jason Anderson, host of "The Zone" on Sports Radio 810 WHB, posted the following on X this week.
"What I just said on the air [is] that I've been told that Justin Reid's quad injury is more serious than a day to day," Anderson's tweet began. "Maybe missing all of preseason and question mark for the beginning of the year."
The Chiefs have preseason games on the 10th, 17th and 22nd of August. Will Reid suit up for contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears? That remains to be seen. Based on how his head coach has handled workloads in the past, returning for just one of those outings could give the safety an opportunity to conduct a dress rehearsal of sorts. Any work Reid gets in – camp, preseason or otherwise – before the regular-season opener on September 5 would be nice for him and the team.
Similar to the physically unable to perform list (PUP), the NFI list allows players who suffered injuries away from the facility or NFL games to have a designation. Those who start the regular season on NFI must sit out four games and aren't entitled to their salary. In Reid's case, he can come off the list and return to practice at any point as long as he returns before cuts to a 53-man roster.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Spagnuolo explained how rookie Jaden Hicks is making the most of his newfound reps with Reid not practicing.
"You know, one of the things that sticks out about Jaden is he's tall and long," Spagnuolo said. "And, yeah, he's playing a bunch of different positions. He's going through what Chamarri Conner went through last year where you're trying to learn everything in the volume of the defense, yet he's not just learning one spot. J-Reid, we're not going to have for a little bit here. So it's a blessing and a curse, right? J-Reid doesn't get the reps but somebody else gets the reps and right now, it's Jaden that's benefitting from it."
Unfortunately, for now, it looks like Reid will be on the shelf. In the meantime, expect the back-to-back Super Bowl champs to lean on Hicks, Bryan Cook and Chamarri Conner to lead the way. While that happens, Reid will work to get himself healthy.