Report: Rashee Rice to Attend 'All Activities' as Chiefs Start OTAs
The Kansas City Chiefs are moving ahead with their offseason program this week, as Monday brings the official start of Phase Three. With that comes Organized Team Activity (OTA) periods, allowing rookies to get experience and veterans to get reacclimated with things.
Amid a busy offseason featuring plenty of off-the-field drama, wide receiver Rashee Rice will be with the team for voluntary workouts. According to a Monday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rice "will be attending and participating in all activities" for Kansas City.
Rice, who burst onto the scene as a rookie and was the Chiefs' leading wide receiver, hasn't had a great few months since the club won Super Bowl LVIII. Back in April, the 24-year-old turned himself in and was released on bond following a multi-vehicle crash. Earlier this month, news broke that the 2023 second-round pick was being accused of an alleged assault of a photographer at a Dallas nightclub.
Both situations are being monitored, and the NFL and the Chiefs have yet to take any disciplinary action against Rice as the legal process plays itself out. With a dark cloud hanging over his offseason, Rice will still be in Kansas City with his teammates for this stretch of OTAs and, presumably, mandatory minicamp next month.
Schefter recently appeared on an episode of NFL Live and elaborated on what could be a "multi-game suspension" for the Chiefs' young wideout.
"The league is certainly looking into it, and it certainly sounds like the Chiefs are bracing for a multi-game suspension for Rashee Rice, and it doesn't look like he's going to be a part of that start of the season, that opening night game against the Baltimore Ravens," Schefter said. "Again, the personal conduct policy mandates certain discipline be in place no matter what, and the facts right now are such that they are against Rashee Rice, and we'll see what the investigation turns up, but there's certainly concern within the organization, considering what has happened this offseason, considering that alleged harassment last week, the latest involvement, considering the history that he had in college as well, there's a slew of incidents here that the league is sifting through that is likely to result in a multi-game suspension.
"And there's a real possibility that the Chiefs know that they'll be without Rashee Rice, setting up, of course, the Hollywood Brown revenge game against the Baltimore Ravens, his former team, he signed with the Chiefs this offseason, they're gonna need him, they're gonna need Xavier Worthy, they're gonna need these other players to step up in the absence of Rashee Rice."
While it remains to be seen whether Rice will be suspended or how long that could be for, this is a positive development for both him and the Chiefs. Given that these workouts are voluntary, it would've been a red flag of sorts if he wasn't in town to participate. For now, he can keep his head down and focus on football as the organization moves forward with OTAs.