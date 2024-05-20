Chiefs 2024 Offseason Schedule: Phase Three Launches on Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs are back! Sort of.
As the 2024 NFL offseason continues, 21 teams will progress in their voluntary offseason workout programs with the launch of Organized Team Activity (OTA) sessions. The reigning Super Bowl champions are one of those clubs, taking the practice field at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium facilities to get some work in.
With that, Phase Three of the offseason is underway for Kansas City. NFL Football Operations breaks down this portion of the program as bordering on a month of workouts, although it's because the 10 alloted days are spread out for every franchise.
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program," the description begins. "Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs'. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
This is a valuable time for clubs, even without contact being allowed. For the first time this offseason, the Chiefs can run full-team drills and get the most out of on-field workouts. It's a good time for draft picks and undrafted free agents to advance after rookie minicamp, as well as an opportunity for veterans to get back in the swing of things.
For the Chiefs, their first OTA session runs from May 20-22. Andy Reid's club will be back for a second stretch from May 28-30, then a final one from June 4-7.
After that, a mandatory minicamp is from June 11-13. Under Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club gets one mandatory veteran minicamp during Phase Three of the offseason. Fines for missing that in 2023 were $16,459 for the first day, $32,920 for day two and $49,374 for the final day. The end of that typically represents the last big development until training camp in July.
With the 2024 regular season schedule released and OTAs kicking off, the Chiefs are one step closer to defending their championship title in the upcoming season. Expect to hear from coaches and/or players at the conclusion of each OTA session.