Report Sheds Light on Raiders' QB Plans for Week 13 Black Friday Game vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are just a few days away from their second meeting of the season and this time, Antonio Pierce's squad will be hitting the road. With the reigning Super Bowl champions awaiting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the visitors' quarterback situation remains something to sort out.
Tuesday, however, provides a hint as to who Las Vegas will trot out at quarterback for Week 13 with Gardner Minshew (collarbone) out for the year. According to a recent report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Aidan O'Connell is tracking to make his return from injured reserve and make his first start since Week 7.
"The #Raiders are preparing to start Aidan O’Connell at QB on Friday against the #Chiefs, per sources," Pelissero's tweet began. "On IR since breaking his thumb in Week 7, O’Connell returned to practice Monday and got the first-team reps. As long as the week goes well, it’s AOC time again."
O'Connell, a fourth-round NFL Draft selection last year, appeared in 11 games as a rookie and started twice against Kansas City. In those two games, the Raiders split wins with the former Purdue standout completing 32 of 54 pass attempts (59%) for 310 yards and a touchdown. Despite throwing for just 62 yards in Week 16's game on Christmas Day, Las Vegas capitalized on several mistakes by the Chiefs and ended up securing a 20-14 upset victory.
Following O'Connell's rookie campaign, the Raiders signed Minshew to a one-year deal and opted to start him to begin the year. He was subsequently replaced in Week 5, though, and O'Connell posted a 68.3 passer rating on 70 combined pass attempts against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams. The aforementioned thumb injury cut the latter outing short, seeing him ultimately land on injured reserve.
As opposed to Desmond Ridder or practice squad rookie Carter Bradley, Las Vegas is going back to O'Connell. He's currently designated to return from IR, so an official activation and perhaps a corresponding Raiders roster move should be anticipated. With the Chiefs being heavy favorites in Week 13, O'Connell will face an uphill battle to replicate his holiday week triumph from 11 months ago.