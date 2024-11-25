Chiefs Listed as Huge Favorites for Black Friday Game vs. Raiders in Week 13
With their Week 12 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking ahead to Week 13's contest against an AFC West rival. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to town for a Black Friday matchup after Thanksgiving, although the majority of folks believe the visitors will have their work cut out for them.
Prior to the kickoff of Monday Night Football to cap off Week 12, Kansas City is opening as nearly a two-touchdown favorite over Las Vegas. Most spreads between 13 and 13.5 points favor the reigning Super Bowl champions, with moneyline odds reaching as high as -850 on their side. The initial over/under for Friday's game is currently set at 42.5 points.
Considering how the last meeting between these two clubs went, that may seem like too significant of a lean towards the Chiefs. After all, Week 8's meeting at Allegiant Stadium was decided by just seven points and there were numerous moments in which the Raiders were threatening to make things interesting. On the other hand, this game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs were up 27-13 at one point in matchup No. 1.
Since that game, Andy Reid's team has gone 3-1 with its lone loss being a tough one to the 9-2 Buffalo Bills. Antonio Pierce's crew, however, has dropped three more outings to extend its losing streak to seven. Sitting at 2-9 on the season and with quarterback Gardner Minshew out for the year, the franchise will turn to Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder to give the AFC West's best a challenge.
There's plenty of time for some minor line movement heading into Friday's game but right now, Patrick Mahomes and company are held in high regard for Week 13.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
