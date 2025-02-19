Rising Oregon OL Named Most Popular Prospect Among the Chiefs Kingdom
In recent mock drafts, the Kansas City Chiefs have flipped between offensive line and defensive line for their 31st overall pick. On one hand, star guard Trey Smith will most likely be leaving in free agency unless the Chiefs choose to franchise-tag. The Chiefs have also struggled with finding a reliable left tackle. However, Kansas City doesn't have another defensive tackle other than All-Pro Chris Jones under contract for next season, making it urgent they find him a partner-in-crime or replacement soon.
According to PFF's mock draft simulator, one player has been more popular than others among the Chiefs Kingdom: T Josh Conerly Jr. A 2-year starter at Oregon, Conerly Jr. proved his first-round status when he went up against top prospect Abdul Carter of Penn State.
"Conerly has extensive experience on the left side over the past two seasons at Oregon, where he allowed just a 0.6% knockdown rate across 1,000-plus pass-blocking snaps," said PFF.
This data comes just days after PFF's Mason Cameron listed Conerly Jr. as Kansas City's ideal first-round draft pick.
"Situated at the back of the draft order will limit Kansas City's options, but addressing the team's need at left tackle remains a priority," Cameron remarked. "Conerly has extensive experience on the left side over the past two seasons."
The left tackle position is arguably the Chiefs' most urgent problem at the moment. Former Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick pinned it as the reason the Chiefs went down in Super Bowl LIX. An issue that has haunted the Chiefs all season, Andy Reid has certainly taken measures to fix it.
In 2024, the Chiefs drafted T Kingsley Suamataia in the second round, hopong he could be their franchise left tackle for years to come. However, he didn't see the field much throughout the season, and wasn't that impressive in the moments he did.
While moving All-Pro guard Joe Thuney into the left tackle spot was an innovative solution, it's definitely not viable to be a permanent fix.
If Conerly Jr. can recreate his dominance in the big leagues like he did at Oregon, he could turn out to be the exact solution that the Chiefs needed, and could prove to be a reliable protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future.
