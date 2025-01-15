Roster Moves: Chiefs Shuffle Pass Catchers, Add New Face Before Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a minor roster move as they shuffle their practice squad pass catchers ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
The Chiefs have terminated the contract of practice squad tight end Robert Tonyan and signed wide receiver Jason Brownlee to the practice squad, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.
Tonyan signed with the Chiefs shortly before KC's Christmas Day game and never appeared in a game with Kansas City.
The Chiefs' tight end depth has been decimated by injuries this season including season-ending injuries suffered by rookie Jared Wiley and veteran Jody Fortson. Third-year tight end Peyton Hendershot was placed on injured reserve before later being activated and returning to the roster.
Who is new Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee?
Brownlee, who played at Southern Miss in college, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Brownlee appeared in seven games with the New York Jets in 2023 and caught five passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Brownlee projects as a long-term project for Kansas City, as there's no reason to believe the Chiefs would bring him to the active roster during the most important stretch of the season. In November, the Chiefs parted ways with wide receiver Cornell Powell in favor of former New England Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, who remains on the practice squad.
The Chiefs also currently carry wide receivers Justyn Ross and Montrell Washington on the practice squad in addition to tight end Anthony Firkser.
If the Chiefs need a boost at tight end, Firkser will get the call-up. If a wide receiver is needed (which seems unlikely as Nikko Remigio holds a 53-man roster spot while Mecole Hardman works back from injured reserve), Washington or Ross would almost certainly be KC's next man up.