Chiefs News: Spencer Shrader Injured, Peyton Hendershot to IR, KC Makes Flurry of Moves
Despite a 10-1 start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with seemingly countless injuries along the way. Right when it seemed like the reigning Super Bowl champions were getting nothing but good news on that front, they'll now have to deal with some more adversity.
In advance of Friday's Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Spencer Shrader and tight end Peyton Hendershot are dealing with injuries. It's a hamstring ailment for Shrader; he'll miss Tuesday's practice. Hendershot, who left Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers with a calf designation, is going on the injured reserve list.
Kansas City was already down its normal starting kicker, Harrison Butker. The trusted veteran suffered a meniscus injury during practice leading up to Week 11's loss to the Buffalo Bills, which prompted the signing of Shrader from the New York Jets' practice squad. The undrafted rookie free agent was perfect in his first two games as a Chief, even drilling a game-winning field goal as time expired on Sunday in Charlotte. Matthew Wright, who was with the Chiefs for two stints during the 2022-23 campaign and went 3-for-4 on field goal tries, is being signed to the practice squad as Shrader insurance.
Hendershot, a third-year pass catcher, was acquired prior to this year's mandatory roster cutdown deadline. Traded for in exchange for a conditional draft pick, the 25-year-old has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad but joined the team on a full basis when Jody Fortson suffered a season-ending knee injury. Hendershot played a combined 36 offensive snaps and 51 special teams reps in Weeks 9-12. The corresponding 'insurance policy' for him is tight end Baylor Cupp rejoining the practice squad from the PS/injured list.
To make room for Wright and Cupp on the practice squad, the Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contracts of offensive tackle Lucas Niang and defensive end Truman Jones. Niang was a 2020 Day 2 draft pick, and Jones has stuck around the organization since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
In the aftermath of Shrader and Hendershot's injuries, Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down how things could be impacted.
“While Shrader and Hendershot are minor names in the grand scheme of Chiefs football, they’ve been playing for a reason,” Brisco wrote. “The Chiefs have now lost three tight ends to injured reserve following season-ending injuries to rookie Jared Wiley and veteran Jody Fortson, and Hendershot was serviceable in his role when forced into action. A team that previously used four tight ends at times is now stuck with only two — Travis Kelce and Noah Gray — to maneuver throughout the offense. Meanwhile, Shrader’s injury comes at a terribly unfortunate time. After hitting a game-winner against Carolina in the absence of Harrison Butker, the Chiefs now might have to play kicker roulette once again, hoping that special teams don’t need to decide Friday’s matchup with the Raiders.”
One final move: Kansas City has officially signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year contract. The former Pro Bowler will join the active roster and take the place of defensive end Cameron Thomas, who was acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals in August but played sparingly during his time with the team. Thomas was waived on Tuesday.
The Chiefs' 53-man roster should now sit at 51 players, paving the way for running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to eventually return from injuries.