Should Amari Cooper Be a Real Option for Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency they would have likely been looking at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency, they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they needed to.
But there is one move they can make to improve their wide receiver room. The Chiefs should consider adding veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper still has a lot to give to any given team that is willing to give him a chance in signing him in free agency.
Cooper will pair well with receiver Xavier Worthy of the opposite side. Cooper does not have the speed he had early in his career but is still one of the best route runners in the National Football League.
Cooper would be a good receiver to add to support quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well. He can give Mahomes a great target in the short passing game. Cooper is the type that can make things happen right off the snap by getting open, and every now and then can still stretch the field.
Cooper did not find his footing after getting traded to the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the season last year, but after a full offseason with the Chiefs, he and Mahomes would have good chemistry together heading into the 2025 season. A chance that the Chiefs need to take.
Cooper could come in on a team-friendly deal as well. The Chiefs do not have to break the bank to get a good, talented receiver this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE