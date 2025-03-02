Should the Chiefs Be Interested in Bringing In DK Metcalf?
The Kansas City Chiefs sleepwalked through most of last season. Patrick Mahomes had his worst statistical season where he played more than one game, and although they made it to the Super Bowl, their offense was catatonic for most of the year.
They were in so many close games this past season, even when they outclassed the opposing team. In the big game, their biggest problem was their offensive line being shredded by the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line.
However, in the regular season, their biggest problem was a lack of playmakers around Mahomes. They drafted Xavier Worthy last year, and yet he was their only reliable option on offense. Travis Kelce, who is usually Mahomes's safety blanket on the field, also had the worst year of his career.
They need to address their offensive line through the draft, but they also need to address their lack of weapons. They've been so used to success and Mahomes bailing them out that they've failed to realize that as great as he is, he needs help just like any other quarterback.
The Seattle Seahawks have begun asking around the league whether or not teams would be interested in trading for DK Metcalf. He's been with the team for six years, and after not hitting 1,000 yards, the Seahawks are looking to trade him. Should the Chiefs be interested?
In 2024, Metcalf had 992 yards and five touchdowns with two fumbles. He's bigger and bulkier than any receiver the Chiefs have on their roster, alongside most of the NFL's receiver rooms. The Chiefs' receivers dealt with a lot of injuries this year, and he has never played less than 15 games.
Earlier today, the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick, and I believe a similar package could be in play for Metcalf. The Chiefs have an early third-rounder they could offer to the Seahawks, alongside a fourth-round pick as well.
While the wide receiver position isn't their biggest weakness, it's certainly something that needs to be addressed this off-season. Metcalf's physicality would pair nicely alongside the blazing speed of Worthy, and his attitude would bring swagger to a team coming off a Super Bowl loss.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE