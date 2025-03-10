Should Chiefs Go After Veteran Pass-Rusher?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The part where it gets difficult for the Chiefs is deciding if they want to re-sign players from the offensive side or the defensive side. But it is unlikely that the Chiefs will do it for both sides. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the franchise takes this offseason.
Last season the Chiefs struggles getting to the quarterback with just a front four. When they did get after the quarterback, it was defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sending a blitz package and most of the time it was the house. The Chiefs will have to fix that this offseason.
One veteran edge rusher has hit the open market as free agency starts this week. It can be a good upgrade for the Chiefs defense.
ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Detroit Lions were releasing veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
"Source: The Lions plan to release pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. NFL veteran had nine sacks last season," said Fowler on X/Twitter.
Smith can help the Chiefs have an effective pass rush next season without having to send the house just to get to the quarterback. The defense is elite when they can generate pressure with just their front four. It will help their secondary as well.
Smith will fit right in with Spagnuolo's defense. He is a veteran and will know what to expect from the Chiefs and what they are trying to accomplish.
Smith can also come to Kansas City on a team friendly contract that will not prevent them from improving the rest of the roster. It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Chiefs, and we will see what other moves they make before the 2025 season.
