Should Chiefs Target AFC West Rival Running Back Javonte Williams?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
We all know that the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. But even Mahomes cannot overcome the Chiefs issues on the offensive side of the ball.
Chiefs have a lot of options but one that should be a priority is adding a running back. There will be a lot of different starters from last season to hit the market next month in free agency. One potential target is AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.
Williams has been a great fit in Denver and now he can do the same with the Chiefs. He can be a great addition in the backfield to go alongside running back Isiah Pacheco.
"Javonte Williams is still young, but his brutal knee injury, in which he tore his ACL and LCL in 2022, robbed him of developing into a game-changing running back," said NFL writer Garrett Podell.
"Williams' 4.4 yards per touch across the last four seasons is the third-fewest in the NFL, minimum 750 touches, and ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 yards per touch and Najee Harris' 4.3 yards per touch in that span."
"He was the Broncos' leading rusher last season with 513 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 139 carries (3.7 yards per carry) wasn't anything to write home about."
"Maybe a team takes a swing on him with the hope that the farther removed he is from the knee injury the more of his juice will come back, but it doesn't seem likely."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.