Should Chiefs Trade For Falcons' Kyle Pitts This Offseason?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
Star and face of the franchise tight end Travis Kelce's decision on whether he will retire or come back next season will lume large for the organization. The Chiefs have already given Kelce a time frame on when they want his decision.
Either way one prediction has the Chiefs trading for a young and talented tight end this offseason. The Chiefs can trade for Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts. Pitts was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. ,
Pitts has not had the impact that many thought he would have coming out of college but that can be because of the quarterback play that he has dealt with in Atlanta.
Pitts is still a young player and has shown sparks of his playing making abilities. Pairing him with Mahomes can be a game changer for both the Chiefs and Pitts himself. Coming to a better situation and the quarterback can turn his career around.
"This might be a good proactive move for Kansas City regardless of whether Travis Kelce decides to retire this offseason," said sports journalist Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News.
"Pitts has been a misfit in Atlanta multiple offensive coordinators, and Michael Penix Jr. also doesn't seem like a quarterback with which he can mesh," said sports journalist Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News."
"Everyone can click with Patrick Mahomes, and Pitts is the kind of untapped, athletic target who Andy Reid can get the best from in his system."
A move like this can make the Chiefs instantly better on offense. A chance to get another talent like Kelce on your team does not come often. The Chiefs have to make it happen.
