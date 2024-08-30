Still Shuffling: Chiefs Make Another Roster Move to Bolster Defensive Line Depth
Just when you thought the roster was settled, the Kansas City Chiefs make another move. On Friday afternoon, the Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves that left them with a full 53-man roster and 17-player practice squad, presumably suggesting that they had found their initial 70-player set of players, right? Wrong!
Hours after the aforementioned roster shuffling, Kansas City agreed to sign former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the team's practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo.
Tuipulotu, who turned 25 years old in May, was a sixth-round selection out of USC in the 2021 NFL Draft and is the brother of Los Angeles Chargers 2023 second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu.
John McMullen of Philadelphia Eagles On SI looked back on Tuipulotu's time in Philadelphia after the team moved on from him during this year's roster cuts:
"The Eagles then confirmed that Tuipulotu, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Southern California, was indeed the odd man out on Thursday afternoon," McMullen wrote. "Tuipulotu played 28 games with one start over three seasons with the Eagles, accumulating 43 tackles, including four for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits, and six QB pressures while playing sparingly. Tuipulotu's career-high snap count was 232 in 2022, 21% of the defense's total that season."
While Tuipulotu is an intriguing addition, he isn't likely to see the field for the Chiefs until the team's depth is tested. The team will need to make a corresponding move by terminating the contract of one of the current members of the practice squad. As of the publishing of this story, the team has several defensive linemen signed to the practice squad, including defensive tackles Fabien Lovett, Neil Farrell and Matt Dickerson.