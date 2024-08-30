Chiefs Officially Sign Samaje Perine and Bailey Zappe, Make Surprising Corresponding Move
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy week, and many of their moves are becoming official as the weekend approaches. On Friday, the back-to-back champs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
According to the team, running back Samaje Perine is now officially a Chief. General manager Brett Veach acknowledged as much on Thursday afternoon when he spoke to the media, saying Perine was already in the building and getting acquainted with his playbook and the Kansas City coaching staff.
Perine, who turns 29 early in the regular season, was recently cut by the Denver Broncos. Because he has more than four vested seasons in the NFL, he wasn't subject to the waiver wire and could instead sign with any team. That club ended up being Kansas City, who he's faced six times in his career. This past campaign, the Oklahoma product had 693 total yards (6.7 yards per touch) and a touchdown.
Earlier this week, Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about the Perine acquisition and what it does for the running back room.
"Perine is a quintessential third-down back, meaning that he can be trusted to pass-protect or run routes as a pass-catcher in passing situations," Brisco wrote. "While Clyde Edwards-Helaire provides familiarity with the offense, he's not the back KC wants to have routinely protecting Patrick Mahomes, and his ongoing battle with a recurring illness has made him a questionable participant through much of the team's preseason preparation. Pacheco is excellent and has already shown pass-blocking improvement this year, but asking Pacheco (or any single human being) to be an every-down running back in the modern NFL is something between irresponsible and psychotic. (It's a violent position in a violent sport. Depth is mandatory.)"
A flurry of corresponding roster moves
In a corresponding move to make room on the 53-man roster, the Chiefs waived cornerback Eric Scott, who the team claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys following roster cutdowns. Kansas City submitted three waiver claims on cornerbacks after cuts but were only awarded Scott. When KC added Scott, they waived cornerback Nic Jones. On Friday, the team signed Jones back to KC's practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of undrafted free agent running back Emani Bailey.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Scott return to the Chiefs' practice squad, though it may depend how the team feels about fellow cornerback Keith Taylor, who is currently the only corner on the practice squad other than Jones.
The Chiefs also officially signed former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad after apparently choosing to add Zappe instead of retaining former third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun.