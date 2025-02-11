Taking a Look at the Chiefs' Salary Cap Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs have excelled at keeping enough of their roster together to compete for Super Bowls consistently. The Chiefs' front office has continued to build around quarterback Patrick Mahomes while still giving him a quality supporting cast on both sides of the ball.
Kansas City has mastered the art of building their roster in a financially responsible way, while still securing legitimate talent. This is not always the case as many lesser teams around the National Football League aim to be financially responsbile but do not do so with the intention of still improving their team, as the Chiefs do.
Still, the Chiefs are in a much different situation this offseason than they are used to. A blowout loss in the Super Bowl will likely add some urgency to their offseason plans as they try to reach the Super Bowl again next season.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network noted the Chiefs' cap situation this offseason. For a productive offseason, the Chiefs must work a little salary cap magic.
"The Chiefs’ 2025 cap space is just $11,503,627, the ninth-lowest in the league, meaning some players may have to be cut or restructured to make room. In fact, per Over the Cap, the Chiefs are projected to be over the salary cap upon signing their draft class.
Success comes at a cost, and it would appear that the Chiefs will have to pay up in 2025. There is not a lot of room to move in terms of cuts, pre- or post-June 1."
Sheath explained a move the Chiefs could make this offseason to help free up money for other players. Veteran offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor could help them out by signing an extension this summer. Doing so would allow an already talented Chiefs team to add to the roster this offseason, which they need to do.
"One move that could free up some space would be to extend Jawaan Taylor’s contract," Sheath said. "The right tackle has two years remaining on his current deal and, at only 27, could save the franchise $15,064,000 this coming year by extending his deal."
Sheath noted that while Taylor's extension would significantly help, defensive lineman Chris Jones could help the team even more than Taylor by restructuring his massive contract this offseason. Jones is among the best at his position and is paid like it. However, after an embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones may be more willing to consider restructuring his contract to help the team.
"Perhaps the biggest dent that the Chiefs could make in their 2025 salary cap, though, would be to restructure Chris Jones’ contract," Sheath said. "Jones currently has four years remaining on his deal in Kansas City with some front-loaded bonuses. Per Over the Cap, the Chiefs could save themselves $20,696,250 in 2025 by restructuring that deal."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE