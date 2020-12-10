Travis Kelce (Finally) Gets 99 Overall Rating in Madden

Thanks to a rating adjustment from EA Sports in Madden 21, the most dominant tight end in football is finally recognized as such in virtual form, as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has entered Madden's 99 Club.

Before the season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was given the game's highest rating along with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Kelce presented Mahomes with the hardware that comes with the 99 Club induction earlier in 2020, and this week, Mahomes returned the favor by breaking the news to his star tight end.

Kelce has continued to make history and break records in recent weeks, most recently securing his fifth-consecutive 1,000+ yard season. No tight end has ever had five 1,000+ yard seasons throughout an entire career, much less in consecutive years. After notching that record in a victory over the Denver Broncos, Kelce remained focused on the games to come.

"It's something cool to hang your hat on when the career is over, I would assume," Kelce said. "Right now, I'm just focused on the task at hand, trying to win football games. I'm going to enjoy this one for a night with the family and then from there just focus on Miami."

Kelce also joined former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and former Dallas Cowboys and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least 80 receptions in five seasons. Again, Kelce is the first to do so in consecutive years.

"I'm not the same without the 10 other guys on that football field playing their tail off to move the ball down the field," Kelce said. "I'm a firm believer that individual accolades are a bit overrated in this game."

Kelce may be right about individual accolades, but as an irreplaceable member of the best offense in football which is currently leading the Chiefs to a potential one-loss season and a chance at back-to-back Super Bowls, Kelce's performance this season and in years past are anything but overrated.