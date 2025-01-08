Travis Kelce Wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge for Second Time
While the Kansas City Chiefs seek their fourth Super Bowl in six seasons, tight end Travis Kelce has secured a repeat win of his own.
For the second time in five years, Kelce has won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Nationwide Charity Challenge fan vote competition, securing a $35,000 donation to Kelce's charity, Eighty-Seven and Running.
Kelce is the first two-time Charity Challenge winner and brings the fifth victory for Chiefs players over the course of the 10-year run of the competition. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the win in 2022-23, and former safeties Tyrann Mathieu (2021-22) and Eric Berry (2015-16) won the competition in prior seasons, giving the Chiefs four winners in the last five years.
In a video posted on social media by the Chiefs shortly after Kelce's win, the veteran tight end thanked fans for voting him to the $35,000 donation.
"Just wanted to give a big shoutout to the Kingdom on social media," Kelce said. "I heard that we won the Walter Payton Charity Challenge on social media and, you know, I always got faith in the Kingdom to show up and show out and support theirs. Just another reason why I love you guys. Let's go get it in the playoffs, though, man. I'll see you guys up at Arrowhead."
Kelce is also the Chiefs' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The winner of the award will be announced on February 6 during NFL Honors.
In Nationwide's announcement of Kelce's win, writer Karen Davis summarized what Kelce's charity has accomplished since its inception.
"Established by Kelce in 2015, 87 & Running exists to empower underserved youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts," Davis wrote.
"The foundation’s most recent initiative is the Operation Breakthrough Ignition Lab powered by 87 & Running, a transformative launchpad for teens ages 14-18 who reside in under-resourced neighborhoods in Kansas City. The lab provides a safe environment, cutting-edge equipment, essential resources, and committed mentors to help participants unleash their entrepreneurial and STEM potential."