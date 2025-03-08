Veteran WR Named Good Fit for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs need to fix their offense this offseason. It wasn't a glaring problem for them last season, but it's a matter of their potential. Last year was the worst statistical season of Patrick Mahomes' career, and that's due to the lack of weapons around him.
It wasn't like they didn't try to get weapons for him; they acquired Marquise Brown last off-season and even traded for DeAndre Hopkins mid-season. Their offensive weapons weren't the reason they lost the Super Bowl, but they didn't help Mahomes out either.
The only offensive player to have a productive game was Xavier Worthy, and he was a rookie. Their offensive line should be their priority, but it's clear they can't keep running it back with subpar weapons around Mahomes and hope he bails them out.
With that being said, should the Chiefs offer Darius Slayton a contract out of free agency? His name was linked to the Chiefs in a recent article published by Matt Verderame, who writes for Sports Illustrated.
Slayton has spent the last six seasons with the New York Giants, and he has never reached more than 800 yards a single time. In 2024, he had 573 yards and two touchdowns. Despite having 71 targets, he only hauled in 39 receptions.
Slayton would come into this wide receiver room and be a solid wide receiver three for them; I can't foresee him being above Worthy or Rashee Rice on the depth chart. I think he'd be a reliable option for the Chiefs, and the change of scenery might empower him to play harder.
With the Chiefs, he'll have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, which he never had with the Giants. This might push Slayton to his first 1,000-yard season in his career, and at 6'1", he could be a perfect contested catcher for Mahomes to throw to.
Slayton would be a cheap, reliable wide receiver for the Chiefs, but I don't think he pushes the needle for an explosive offense. This might not be the off-season to look for explosive weapons, but this free-agent wide receiver class is stacked with talent.
This signing would only help the Chiefs, but I can't help but feel it would mean they're okay with running it back. With Mahomes as their quarterback, he's shown that he can take any roster around him to the Super Bowl; that's just how great he is.
I would've just hoped that after being on the receiving end of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss, they'd make a big move and look to not only make it back next year but win in dominant fashion. They could begin doing that by hitting on their draft picks and looking to replace players on their roster.
