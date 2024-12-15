Watch: Patrick Mahomes Exits with Ankle Injury vs. Browns
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' showdown with the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury. On the following drive, Mahomes was replaced by backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mahomes was officially ruled questionable to return due to an ankle injury, according to the team. This designation is a good sign for Mahomes, suggesting that he likely would have returned to play if the Chiefs didn't already have a commanding 21-7 lead late in the fourth quarter.
However, it's worth noting that no other starters were pulled when Wentz entered the game. While early indications are that Mahomes could have returned if needed, this also wasn't a full-team sitting of the starters from head coach Andy Reid.
Mahomes and Reid are scheduled to speak to the media following the conclusion of the game.
This story is being updated.