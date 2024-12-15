Arrowhead Report

Watch: Patrick Mahomes Exits with Ankle Injury vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited KC's game against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury and was replaced by backup quarterback Carson Wentz.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' showdown with the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury. On the following drive, Mahomes was replaced by backup quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mahomes was officially ruled questionable to return due to an ankle injury, according to the team. This designation is a good sign for Mahomes, suggesting that he likely would have returned to play if the Chiefs didn't already have a commanding 21-7 lead late in the fourth quarter.

However, it's worth noting that no other starters were pulled when Wentz entered the game. While early indications are that Mahomes could have returned if needed, this also wasn't a full-team sitting of the starters from head coach Andy Reid.

Mahomes and Reid are scheduled to speak to the media following the conclusion of the game.

This story is being updated.

Joshua Brisco is the editor and publisher of Kansas City Chiefs On SI and has covered the Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio and written media.

