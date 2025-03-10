Should the Chiefs Target an AFC Rival in Free Agency?
The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Von Miller into free agency after being with the team for three seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion now enters free agency as the oldest linebacker available on the market.
Many veteran linebackers, such as Miller, Khalil Mack, or even Matt Judon, are now available in free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs recently resigned their star linebacker, Nick Bolton, to a three-year deal, keeping him on the team and off the market, where he'd be a hot commodity for many teams.
Although this recent signing helps out the Chiefs, they'll be losing Joshua Uche in free agency and could always use to bolster up their defense. That being said, there are many linebackers they could target in free agency, but none with the experience and pedigree such as Miller.
He has a Super Bowl MVP with the Denver Broncos, and after winning another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed on with the Bills and hoped to add a third ring to his resume. Of course, if you're a player on the Bills, there is one thing that prevents you from winning a ring: the Chiefs.
I am sure Miller is tired of putting his body on the line year after year, just for him and his team to come up short against the same opponent. However, this year, the Chiefs didn't win a Super Bowl. They lost due to their crumbling offensive line and the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant defensive line.
After being on the tail end of a defensive masterclass, shouldn't the Chiefs target players in free agency that boost their defense to that level? We've seen Miller on defense with another dominant force before, and now he and Aaron Donald are Super Bowl champions.
Why couldn't the Chiefs recreate this formula with Miller and Chris Jones? Steve Spagnuolo has showcased his defensive prowess time and time again and has demonstrated that his defenses show up in the biggest moments.
Adding Miller to an already stacked defense would propel their unit even further than the pedestal it's already on. The Chiefs were able to sleepwalk through most of the regular season because they had such a ferocious defense they could rely on.
The Chiefs can target another player that was previously on the Bills in free agency creating an interesting storyline for next season. If they want to add more Super Bowl experience to their roster, there's a backup quarterback in free agency that could provide that.
